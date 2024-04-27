Bucs draft Oregon running back Bucky Irving in 4th round

TAMPA — Looking to improve the league’s worst rushing average the past two seasons, the Bucs drafted Oregon running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round Saturday, at No. 125 overall.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Irving enjoyed back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Ducks. But he could provide a valuable pass-catching role for the Bucs after recording 87 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns during his final two seasons at Oregon.

Irving also is expected to take some of the rushing load off do-it-all back Rachaad White, who fell 10 yards shy or his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023.

The surprising thing is the Bucs chose Irving over Kentucky’s Ray Davis, who went three picks later to the Buffalo Bills. Davis was coached by new Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen with the Wildcats.

Irving may have been drafted earlier except he didn’t test particularly well, running a 4.55 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.

The 21-year-old played his freshman season at Minnesota before transferring to Oregon and earning the starting job as a sophomore over Noah Whittington and Jordan James. Last season, Irving rushed for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns. More importantly, he had 56 receptions to lead all Football Bowl Subdivision running backs.

The Bucs re-signed veteran Chase Edmonds in the offseason and also have second-year running back Sean Tucker.

