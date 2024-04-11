Bucs’ draft needs? Still plentiful after flurry of free-agent re-signings

TAMPA — Not many general managers have presided over a decade of NFL drafts like Jason Licht, who always will have a tough time topping his first-ever pick: Texas A&M receiver Mike Evans.

The 30-year-old Evans is putting together a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy resume. While Licht’s selection of players hasn’t always been as sensational, the stability within the front office has helped lead to four consecutive playoff appearances.

“We all know each other very well,” Licht said Thursday. “I think we’ve done a great job — I’ve done a better job, myself, as well — of going after the right kind of guy and avoiding the temptation to go after the talent and not necessarily the whole person. I think we’ve done a great job ... of identifying that with our character grade. We put a lot of stock into that. When you see players getting in trouble, suspended, whatever, I’ll look it up and, yep, we had a ‘do not touch’ grade on them. It’s been phenomenal in that regard.”

A year ago, the Bucs’ 2023 class produced several eventual starters, such as defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and guard Cody Mauch.

The Bucs still are transitioning to becoming a younger team and more rookies will be counted on to make immediate contributions, even if Tampa Bay isn’t scheduled to make a selection until the No. 26 overall pick on April 25.

“There are some years you’re going to depend on them a little bit more, like we did last year. We’re going to depend on this class, too ...,” Licht said. “I think every year the patience from the fans and from everybody gets a little bit (thinner). They want players to become All-Pros by their second game and it used to be that it would take two years.

“We also want the players to contribute right away. But I think every year, you kind of approach it the same in that you’re trying to get the right guys.”

The Bucs’ focus during free agency was re-signing their own players, such Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Lavonte David; they used the franchise player tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Last week, the Bucs signed 49ers free-agent outside linebacker Randy Gregory. Licht said that wouldn’t prevent the Bucs from addressing one of their biggest needs — an edge rusher — in the draft.

“We were just looking for some depth there, however it turns out,” Licht said. “I think he even answered that he didn’t have his (mind) set on being a starter. He just wants to contribute. He has to earn it.”

A few other insights Licht provided Thursday regarding the Bucs’ approach to the draft:

• On whether they’ll look closely at the quarterback position, since they re-signed Mayfield and have Kyle Trask and John Wolford under contract:

“I would never say that we wouldn’t take a quarterback because you could take one and be glad that you did at some point. Now, we like our room right now, but we will take a look at all of them, or we already have. It’s a little bit top heavy this year, but there is always that instance if we like somebody and ... if we think he’s better than the other positions on the board, that we would consider.”

• On the Bucs’ biggest needs to fulfill:

“We have a lot. And that’s OK, to have a lot of needs. I think it’s a good thing, actually. We came very close to going to the NFC Championship Game last year and we still signed our guys back and we still have a lot of needs. I think that shows that if we do this right, pretty soon, the next couple of years — or even this year — (we) could be competing. I always like the trenches, and I think we need help in both trenches.”

• On what qualities he looks for in draft prospects:

“Leaders, but leaders that can come in a lot of different shapes and forms. He doesn’t have to be an alpha leader. Guys that are passionate about the game, guys that are resilient and that can deal with adversity — we have a lot of those guys.”

