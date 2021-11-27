The Buccaneers will take on the Colts without left guard Ali Marpet.

Marpet was listed as doubtful on Friday because of an abdomen injury and the team offered a negative update on his condition Saturday. Marpet has been ruled out and will not be with the team in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Aaron Stinnie replaced Marpet when he was injured in last Monday’s win over the Giants. Stinnie has not started any games this year, but started three games in the postseason last year after right guard Alex Cappa was injured.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) is also out for the Bucs. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and linebacker Devin White (quad) are listed as questionable.

Bucs downgrade Ali Marpet to out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk