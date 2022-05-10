Bucs don’t see Kyle Trask competing for backup QB job

Tuesday brought word about what Tom Brady plans to do once he remains retired for more than a few weeks, but it remains unclear if he’ll transition from the playing field to the broadcast booth after the 2022 season.

Whether he plans to retire or not, Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and uncertainty about what lies beyond doesn’t seem to be changing the team’s plans for second-year quarterback Kyle Trask. The 2021 second-round pick was the third quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert as a rookie and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Trask is ready to push for the No. 2 job this offseason.

“It’s more of a learning curve,” Christensen said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I don’t see him competing with Gabbert this year . . . I see Gabbert being the backup and Kyle being the developmental guy.”

Trask should get plenty of reps during the offseason program and Christensen said that the quarterback’s “time is coming,” but it doesn’t sound like there’s much he can do to speed that process up in the short term.

