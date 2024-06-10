Bucs DL Vita Vea named NFL’s best No. 12 overall pick of the last decade

At this point in the offseason, it’s a good time to look back at recent events in the NFL and take stock of where the league’s at in a bunch of different ways.

One such venture from our good friends at Draft Wire was to rank the best player selected at each of the 32 slots in the first round of the NFL draft from the past decade, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed themselves one of those spots.

Defensive lineman Vita Vea was picked as the best No. 12 overall pick from the last 10 years, the Bucs’ pick back in the 2018 NFL draft.

A massive mauler who dominated at Washington, Vea landed in Tampa Bay after the Bucs traded back from the No. 7 spot with the Buffalo Bills, who moved up for quarterback Josh Allen.

Things have worked out pretty well for both sides, as Allen has become one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the game, while Vea has established himself as one of the league’s most dominant interior defenders.

To check out the full list at Draft Wire, click here.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire