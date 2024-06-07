Bucs DL Calijah Kancey ready to ‘wreak havoc’ in 2nd NFL season

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, they were hoping to get another dominant force for the interior of their defensive front.

After overcoming a calf injury in training camp, Kancey finished his rookie season strong, showing flashes of the potential and playmaking ability that made him a top-20 selection.

Now fully healthy heading into his second NFL season, Kancey is ready to hit the ground running and make a big impact from the beginning of the season this time around.

Kancey recently spoke with the media during offseason workouts about his expectations for the 2024 campaign:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire