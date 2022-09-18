Bucs DL Akiem Hicks (foot), OT Josh Wells (calf) won’t return vs. Saints

Josh Wells and Akiem Hicks have been downgraded to out. pic.twitter.com/PzLaHEOq2k — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 18, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to finish Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints without a pair of starters in the trenches, one on each side of the ball.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (calf) both left the game in the first half, and have been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Wells was already starting for the injured Donovan Smith at left tackle, so third-stringer Brandon Walton will have to finish the game protecting Tom Brady’s blind side.

With Hicks out of the lineup, expect to see rookie second-round draft pick Logan Hall on the field in the second half.

