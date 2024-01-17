Bucs Divisional Round Injury Report: Four players marked non-participants

It wasn’t a full practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but if the injury report is to be believed, there are a few players to watch going forward.

It was just a walkthrough Wednesday for the Bucs, but if the estimations are anything to go by, there could be some significant injuries on both sides. The Bucs had two edge rushers in Shaquil Barrett and Yaya Diaby not participate, one with an ankle injury and the other with a shoulder injury, respectively. Running back Chase Edmonds has a toe injury that made him a non-participant and Chris Godwin did not participate with a lingering knee injury.

Here’s the full injury report for Wednesday:

Meanwhile, center Frank Ragnow took a rest day for the Lions and did not participate while wideout Kalif Raymond did not participate due to knee injury.

