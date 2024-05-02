Bucs Devine signs three volleyball players for 2024

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 1, 2024) – ETSU volleyball head coach Lindsey Devine announced on Wednesday the signings of Makayla Bays (Gate City, Virginia), Astrid Roman (Isabela, Puerto Rico) and Kari Wilson (Blountville, Tenn.). These three players join Reese Rhodes and Haley Sanders as newcomers that will be playing for the Bucs this fall.

Bays joins the Bucs after totaling 2,145 kills in her career at Gate City High School. The 2,145 kills are a record in the state of Virginia. She averaged 6.2 kills per set, totaled 1,287 digs and 279 aces to go with a career hitting percentage of .488. Bays is a four-time All-State, All-Region, All-District selection and Region Player of the Year.

Roman joins ETSU after a decorated career in Puerto Rico. She was on the No. 1 ranked team in Puerto Rico. They won five gold medals during the 2022-23 season and won a Beach Volleyball National Championship as well. She averaged five digs and four aces per set during her time in Puerto Rico.

Wilson comes to Johnson City after starring for West Ridge High School. She accumulated over 1,000 digs during her high school career and was a member of the TSWA All-State Team as a senior.

