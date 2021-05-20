Bucs’ Devin White tests his 40-yard horsepower against three NFL receivers

Bucs inside linebacker and equine enthusiast Devin White, hardly one to gallop from a challenge, fared admirably in the virtual one he recently accepted.

White recently ran the 40-yard dash at an unspecified site, as did NFL receivers Henry Ruggs III (Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and Mecole Hardman (Chiefs). White’s time, according to event sponsor Bleacher Report, was 4.37 seconds, faster than Jefferson’s (4.50) and just shy of Ruggs’ (4.26) and Hardman’s (4.22).

Footage from the sprints can be seen at this link. All appeared to run on synthetic turf except White (6-foot, 237 pounds), who ran on a paved straightaway. Jefferson is a former teammate of White’s at LSU; Ruggs and Hardman were former SEC counterparts at Alabama and Georgia, respectively.

Proceeds from the event went to a charity of each athlete’s choice, Bleacher Report spokesman Brian Reinert said.

White’s timed effort in the event eclipsed his 40 performance (4.42 seconds) at the 2019 NFL combine, where he also topped Jefferson (4.43).

• • •

