Bucs’ defensive dominance of Eagles includes takedown of ‘Tush Push’

TAMPA — Nineteen weeks into the NFL season, the NFL’s most dominant short-yardage play finally met its match.

The “Tush Push” met the “Tush Smoosh.”

On a night when their reeling offense was held to zero third-down conversions (in nine tries), the Eagles’ controversial, rugby-style quarterback sneak also was stymied by the Bucs. Pushed from behind by at least three teammates, Jalen Hurts appeared to be stuffed a few inches shy of the goal line on a two-point try following his team’s lone TD in the second quarter.

Inside linebacker K.J. Britt was instrumental in the stop, leaping over the pile of humanity and helping pull down Hurts from behind.

“I saw on film last week, (linebacker) Bobby Okereke from New York (Giants), he jumped, but when he jumped, he jumped too straight on,” Britt said. “I saw there’s usually a crease in there, so I just jumped through the crease I saw on film.”

The stop highlighted a masterpiece of sorts for the defense, which held the Eagles to 42 rushing yards — 159 fewer than they collected on the ground in a 25-11 win in Week 3.

“All 11 guys are relentless and I think that was an attitude, just get to the ball and make them feel us,” inside linebacker Devin White said. “We kind of got disrespected by them last time with them running the ball so well on us and just imposing their will. We knew we weren’t going to show up as the same team.”

Move over, Gronk

Second-year tight end Cade Otton quietly entered franchise lore Monday night, establishing a Bucs single-game postseason record for tight ends with eight catches.

Otton’s reception total and yardage total (89) both were career highs. His eight catches eclipsed the previous Tampa Bay playoff record established by Rob Gronkowski (six receptions) in Super Bowl 55.

“That’s super cool,” said Otton, targeted 11 times.

“Baker (Mayfield) played awesome, and I think as pass catchers go, we know we left some plays out there. But still, to get the win and the way we did was huge, and just the chance to correct some of those mistakes and get another chance at it, we’re super grateful.”

McLaughlin is money

While uncertainty surrounds a handful of high-profile Bucs free agents, one player almost certain to be re-upped is journeyman kicker Chase McLaughlin, whose three field goals (on as many tries) tied for the second most in a playoff game in franchise history.

Signed to a one-year deal in March to provide more range than predecessor Ryan Succop, McLaughlin connected on attempts of 28, 54 and 48 yards Monday night, and is 8-of-9 on attempts of 50 or more yards this season. Succop was 2-of-7 from that distance in 2022.

“He’s the real deal,” tailback Rachaad White said. “He’s the best kicker in the league. He’s going to get some money this offseason.”

By the numbers

10 Playoff games in which Tampa Bay has run for at least 100 yards. The Bucs finished with 119 on the ground Monday.

10 Seasons in which Tampa Bay has posted a double-digit win total (including playoffs)

34 Rushing yards (on 10 carries) by Eagles tailback D’Andre Swift, who had 130 (on 16 carries) in a Week Three win against the Bucs

50 NFL playoff games in which 85-year-old Bucs senior offensive assistant Tom Moore has participated

58 Career postseason tackles by Lavonte David and Devin White, second-most in franchise history behind Derrick Brooks (93)

• • •

