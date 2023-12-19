Bucs defense gives up more explosive plays than any NFL team

Explosive Plays Allowed table updated through 15 weeks pic.twitter.com/sKEsGlw7UX — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) December 19, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are atop the NFC South and playing .500 football at 7-7, in part due to a three-game win streak at a crucial moment. And while this has done a lot to help Tampa Bay put itself in the position to make the playoffs, there’s one particular defensive stat that will make it hard for them to stay there.

The Buccaneers defense has allowed more explosive pass plays than any other team in the NFL. An explosive pass play is any pass play that goes for 20 or more yards, and the Bucs have given up more of those plays than anyone else. The defense has surrendered 59 explosive pass plays so far this season (9.8% of all pass plays it has faced), ahead of the Washington Commanders (58) and the Cincinnati Bengals (56). The team has done a good job keeping its run plays in check, only giving up 26 explosive run plays of 10 or more yards.

The team has faced a particular problem when it comes to zone coverage busts. It seems as if the team has multiple every week, with a notable one recently coming during Tampa Bay’s game against the Atlanta Falcons when a blown coverage allowed tight end Kyle Pitts to waltz into the end zone entirely uncovered.

Additionally, four of the last five quarterbacks the team has faced have thrown for 250 yards or more and two of those quarterbacks have thrown for 300 yards or more against the secondary. Tampa Bay’s win streak is undeniably impressive, but as it stands, the secondary is a huge problem heading into a potential playoff matchup with who will likely be either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs will play the next game in their playoff charge against the Jacksonville Jagaurs at 4:25 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Week 16.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire