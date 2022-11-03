Bucs defense expecting takeaways to come back ‘in bunches’

Back in Week 2, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense forced four turnovers in a span of nine plays, helping to seal a 20-10 road win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints.

That same defense is currently riding a four-game streak without a single takeaway.

Injuries have obviously contributed heavily to Tampa Bay’s defensive struggles in recent weeks, with key players at every level missing time, and star pass rusher Shaq Barrett now out for the year.

Even through the drought, Bucs co-defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is confident that his group will be able to start creating those takeaways in bunches as the season progresses:

"They come in bunches. We'll keep working at it, keep working at it and pretty soon it'll start coming back our way." 🗣️: Run game coordinator/D-line coach Kacy Rodgers on takeaways pic.twitter.com/IiLz2N8lsW — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 3, 2022

Key defenders like Carlton Davis III, Akiem Hicks, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Antoine Winfield Jr. all returned to practice with an upgraded status this week, which bodes well for those “bunches” of turnovers to start this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

