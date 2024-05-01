Bucs decline 5th-year option on OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

As expected, Bucs will not be exercising the fifth-year option for 2021 first-round pick OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Would have been $13.2 million for 2025. He has totaled 13 sacks in three seasons. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have declined the fifth-year option for outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, per multiple reports.

This move was expected for the 2021 first-round pick, who has only managed 13 sacks in his first three seasons with the Bucs. Picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract would have cost Tampa Bay $13.2 million for the 2025 season.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Washington, Tryon-Shoyinka has shown flashes of potential during his tenure with the Bucs so far, but is still chasing consistency and a well-rounded game. His ability to finish pass-rushing reps is still questionable, and he still needs marked improvements as a run defender to be an every-down impact player for Tampa Bay.

After releasing Shaq Barrett earlier in the offseason, the Bucs signed veteran Randy Gregory in free agency, and also spent their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Alabama’s Chris Braswell. Tryon-Shoyinka will have to beat out both for quality reps if he wants to earn a big contract in free agency next year.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire