Bucs cruise to touchdown on opening drive

The Buccaneers looked like the Buccaneers again on their first drive.

They needed only eight plays to go 73 yards after taking the opening kickoff. Their shortest gain was 3 yards and their longest 15. They picked up six first downs and faced no third downs.

Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin, with the star quarterback going 5-of-5 for 49 yards.

Mike Evans had a run for 10 yards, and Godwin had a run for 7 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

Two tight ends, neither named Rob Gronkowski, caught passes with Cameron Brate‘s reception going for 15 yards and O.J. Howard‘s for 10 yards. Gronkowski is active for the first time since Week 8 when he played only six snaps.

