Bucs get creative with Tom Brady contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After plenty of confusion regarding the new deal signed by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, the details show some real creativity by the defending Super Bowl champions.

Albert Breer of SI.com has posted the full numbers, and PFT has confirmed that they are accurate. (Accuracy of reported contract numbers is hardly automatic these days, given that many are simply rushing to Twitter with whatever they’re told, without asking questions or listening to that little voice that suggests something may be amiss.)

Brady gets a $20 million signing bonus. However, $15 million won’t be paid until 2022. Brady also gets a $20 million roster bonus this month, along with a minimum salary of $1.075 million.

That’s a total of $41.075 million in 2021 earnings, with $26.075 million actually paid in 2021. (In contrast, Dak Prescott both will earn and be paid $75 million this year.)

In 2022, Brady will earn a base salary of $8.925 million — barring another raise, which is likely inevitable if the Bucs in another Super Bowl or get close to it. He’ll be paid $23.925 million in 2022.

The deal also has $9 million in performance and playoff incentives, with a schedule of extra payments each year that is identical to the amounts he earned in 2020 for winning the Super Bowl (ultimately, $2.25 million). The deal also pays $562,500 if Brady finishes in the top five in each of various categories: passer rating, touchdown passes (or if he has 25 or more), passing yards, completion percentage, or yards per attempt. (To earn the passing touchdowns and passing yards incentives, the Bucs also must improve their NFL rank in yards per rush, a device aimed at making the incentive “not likely to be earned,” and thus charged to next year’s cap.)

The deal also pays Brady roughly $1.5 million more if the NFL implements a seventeenth game in 2021 and 2022.

With three voidable years, the new deal still reduces Brady’s cap charge by $19.3 million. Eventually, there will be a cap reckoning of more than $20 million. By then, however, the cap should be much higher than it is now.

Brady could have asked for a lot more than $26.075 million in cash this year, given what he did for the team in 2020 and what he’ll do for revenue in 2021 and 2022. By keeping his earnings at $25 million per year at a time when the top of the market has moved $20 million higher, Brady enhances his chances of getting Super Bowl victory No. 8 and, possibly, Super Bowl victory No. 9.

Bucs get creative with Tom Brady contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady signs contract extension with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers.

  • Steelers tender Robert Spillane

    The Steelers re-signed one linebacker last week and they moved to hold onto another one this weekend. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Robert Spillane a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves Spillane unable to negotiate with other clubs and makes it no surprise that he is expected [more]

  • Breaking down the Steelers picks in the latest Draft Wire mock

    Is this the perfect draft for the Steelers?

  • Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai says Jags have shown interest in him

    With there being a connection between him and Chris Ash, Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai says he's met with the Jags this offseason.

  • Brady signs extension, frees salary cap space for Buccaneers

    Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45. Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday with the message: “In pursuit of 8 ... LFG@ Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.” The extension confirmed by the team frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay’s chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021.

  • Report: Chargers tender Tyree St. Louis

    The Chargers released offensive guard Trai Turner, clearing $11.5 million in cap space. They have work to do in rebuilding their offensive line to protect Justin Herbert. Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports the Chargers have tendered offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis, an exclusive rights free agent. St. Louis will compete for a starting job. He [more]

  • 3 New Menu Items Buffalo Wild Wings Is Launching This Spring

    Buffalo Wild Wings is yet again expanding its menu. In the past two weeks, the popular casual dining and sports bar chain launched three new items, including a burger, a sauce, and a tater-tot dish.These are only the most recent additions in what is shaping up to be an impressive menu expansion campaign. Jamie Carawan, Buffalo Wild Wings' VP of brand menu and culinary, recently told Restaurant Business the chain has as many as fifty new wing flavors in the works.Early releases included citrus-infused sauces, as well as one that tastes like pizza. Not to mention, the wing spot debuted a limited-release sauce in February to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory—"Champa Sauce"—which was available exclusively at Tampa Bay locations. And with dozens of new flavors and dishes still in the hatch, Buffalo Wild Wings is beginning to look very much like the restaurant chain to beat.Read on for a closer look at its most recent menu additions.Smashed Hatch Burger One burger: 980 calories, 64 g fat (27 g saturated fat), 2390 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 60 g protein Although Buffalo Wild Wings is best known first for its wings, it also has an impressive roster of burgers and sandwiches. Fresh out of the chain's R&D lab comes the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger. Stacked with a brace of patties, cheese, and bacon, the sandwich is also loaded with heat in the form of hatch chili peppers (a kind of New Mexican pepper) and Fresno peppers. And all that heat for the cool price of $13.99.RELATED: McDonald’s Is Making These 8 Major UpgradesTruffalo Sauce 1 serving: 70 calories The concept behind this condiment is simple: as a BWW representative described it, Truffalo Sauce is a "delicacy [for] the masses." The groundbreaking condiment is a daring fusion of white truffle oil and traditional BWW buffalo sauce—a humble take on a refined high-end ingredient. The sauce was announced last week on the chain's Instagram page.Buffalo Chicken Tots One serving: 2110 calories, 144 g fat (51 g saturated fat), 7010 mg sodium, 145 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 57 g protein (via Buffalo Wild Wings) This hefty dish seems to have started with the premise that a tater tot can easily work as a tortilla chip. The tot base is loaded with shredded chicken, blue cheese, and a medley of green onions and Fresno chili peppers. The whole thing is then drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce. At $12.49 a pop, these may be the most reasonably priced 2110 calories you've ever tasted—or, as we recommend, shared.For the latest in fast-food trends, check out the 6 Most Anticipated Fast-Food Menu Items Launching This Year, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • 3 factors that helped Bills re-sign Matt Milano

    How the Buffalo Bills signed LB Matt Milano to a four-year deal.

  • Bryson DeChambeau hit Masters runner-up Len Mattiace at the Players Championship

    DeChambeau’s 289-yard drive hit a cart path right of the fairway, ricocheted off Mattiace’s left leg and the ball settled in primary rough.

  • Warriors facing realities of NBA after run of unparalleled dominance

    After a run of unparalleled success, the Warriors are facing the realities of the NBA as consistent success remains elusive.

  • Details on Lawson-for-McKinney swap, and what it means for Dolphins’ free agency plans

    The Texans and Dolphins made a big trade Sunday.

  • Bears agree to terms with Mario Edwards

    Defensive tackle Mario Edwards won’t be hitting free agency, after all. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears have agreed to terms with Edwards on a multi-year deal. A second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Edwards spent three years in Oakland before heading to the Giants for 2018, the Saints for [more]

  • Are Russell Wilson trade talks really 'picking up steam' for the Seahawks?

    Are Wilson and the Seahawks growing closer to parting?

  • What we learned from the G League Ignite team

    Who helped their draft stock and what did we learn from G League bubble season? We break down the four prospects' performances and where they potentially stand on draft boards.

  • 9 free-agent EDGE rushers the Ravens should be interested in

    The Baltimore Ravens have several EDGE defenders hitting free agency, creating a big need this offseason. Here's who could catch their eye.

  • Tom Brady's new extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space and means he's nearly guaranteed to reach his goal of playing until 45

    Tom Brady has long said it's his goal to play until he's 45. His new extension in Tampa Bay shows he's ready to do it.

  • Belal Muhammad reports ‘no permanent damage’ after eye poke, only ‘shattered heart’

    Belal Muhammad says there's no long-term damage to his eye following his fight with Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187.

  • NCAA bracket: What time is Selection Sunday, and on what channel?

    Selection Sunday is here. It's time to find out which college basketball teams will be engaging in March Madness and playing in the NCAA tournament.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.