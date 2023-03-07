Bucs couldn’t find a trade partner for Donovan Smith before release

Tampa Bay shopped Donovan Smith over the past couple days, but a high salary made a deal tough. His release saves the #Bucs $15.25 million cash and $9.95M in cap space. https://t.co/CR924CnLmY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from veteran left tackle Donovan Smith, a move that’s long been expected due to salary cap constraints.

In recent days, the Bucs tried to find a trade partner for Smith, but couldn’t make a deal happen, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Smith’s release saves the Bucs nearly $10 million in much-needed cap space, but leaves them with a massive hole at a premium position.

