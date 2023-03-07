Bucs couldn’t find a trade partner for Donovan Smith before release

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from veteran left tackle Donovan Smith, a move that’s long been expected due to salary cap constraints.

In recent days, the Bucs tried to find a trade partner for Smith, but couldn’t make a deal happen, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Smith’s release saves the Bucs nearly $10 million in much-needed cap space, but leaves them with a massive hole at a premium position.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories