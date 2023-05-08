Bucs could have joint practice with New York Jets during preseason

Bucs hope to have joint practices with the Jets in New Jersey before a preseason game in August, but are waiting for official approval from the league. @JoeBucsFan had that a while back. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 8, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have their preseason joint practice lined up for 2023.

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman verified a report from JoeBucsFan on Monday that the Bucs are waiting to hear from the league about holding joint practice with the New York Jets before the two play against each other in the preseason in August. Tampa Bay previously held joint practice last year against the Miami Dolphins.

The move would pit the Bucs against QB Aaron Rodgers once again, although this time against his new team after he was traded from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers of course won’t play much of the preseason game (if at all), but he’ll certainly be taking some reps in practice against Tampa Bay’s defensive backs.

The last time the Bucs faced the Jets was in January of 2021, when QB Tom Brady led a comeback drive to get the Bucs a win in the dying embers 28-24.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire