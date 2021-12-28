Bucs could face Jets without head coach Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians close-up with headset on

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- the Jets' opponent this week -- could be heading to MetLife Stadium without their head coach.

Bruce Arians announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, and there's a possibility that he might not be able to coach on Sunday.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point," said Arians in an official statement. "Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in."



Goodwin is a longtime assistant of Arians, so the trust factor is there.

On the field, Mike Evans already tested positive for the Bucs, and now corners Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamal Dean -- two starters -- saw the same results on Tuesday as well.

The Jets have their own COVID situation, too, with Bryce Hall, Tyler Kroft, and Quinnen Williams all on the list right now.

Head coach Robert Saleh had to watch the Jets from his hotel room this past Sunday when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Gang Green knows what the Bucs could be facing