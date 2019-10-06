Bucs corner Carlton Davis ejected

The Buccaneers are playing the Saints tight in the Superdome, but they’ll have to play the rest of the way a man down.

Saints cornerback Carlton Davis was just ejected, after hitting Saints tight end Jared Cook with his helmet.

The hit was bad enough on its own merits, but it made the kind of sound that gets the attention of officials.

The Bucs moved rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting from nickel to outside corner to replace him, leaving a thin secondary even thinner.

The game is ties 10-10, with Teddy Bridgewater throwing a touchdown and an interception, but with the possibility of more ahead of him.