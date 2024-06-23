Should the Bucs consider signing LB Shaquille Leonard?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have one of the NFL’s best linebackers in veteran Lavonte David, but the other starting spot is a sizable question mark heading into the 2024 season.
Devin White left in free agency, and his spot will be the venue for a training camp battle between K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis to join David in the starting lineup.
But there’s an intriguing name the Bucs could sign if they’re looking to add more experience to that competition: Former Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard.
A three-time first-team All-Pro, Leonard is still looking for a new team, recently telling the Indy Star that he’s hopeful for an opportunity to play in 2024.
“I’m more so just sitting back, getting the body healthy, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we’ll give it a try,” Leonard told the Star’s Kyle Smedley. “I just continue to be me by working hard.”
Leonard acknowledged that while he’d love to continue playing, he’s at peace with his stellar NFL career.
“If it happens, it happens,” Leonard told Smedley. “If it don’t, it don’t. I think throughout my career I’ve had a great career, even if I do step away from it. … I’m enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity.”
Injuries have been the primary reason for Leonard’s struggles in recent years, but when healthy, he was obviously among the league’s best. He’ll turn 29 in July, and could still have some good football left if he’s able to avoid injury.
Considering he’d likely come in on a cheap one-year deal, likely for the veteran minimum, it’s possible the Bucs could add him to help push the younger contenders for that other starting spot, and perhaps beat them out.
