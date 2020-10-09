The Buccaneers have now lost first-round picks in back-to-back weeks.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians just told reporters there that defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a broken leg in last night’s loss to the Bears.

Arians called it a “big, big loss,” and said: “I don’t know if there was a better nose tackle out there.”

Coupled with last week’s torn Achilles for tight end O.J. Howard, they’re now without their first-rounders from the 2017 and 2018 NFL Draft, a streak they can’t afford to continue.

Bucs confirm Vita Vea has broken leg originally appeared on Pro Football Talk