Bucs complete offensive coordinator interview with Jim Bob Cooter

We've interviewed Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for our open OC position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 27, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to meet with candidates to replace Byron Leftwich as their new offensive coordinator.

The latest to interview for the open position? Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who completed his interview on Thursday, the team announced.

Cooter led a passing game that ranked 10th in the NFL this year, as Trevor Lawrence showed marked improvement over his rookie season, with the Jags winning the AFC South and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach (and former Bucs wide receiver) Keenan McCardell and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have also interviewed for the job this week.

List

Who should be the Bucs' QB in 2023?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire