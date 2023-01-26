Bucs complete interview with Keenan McCardell for offensive coordinator job

We've completed an interview with Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell for our OC position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 26, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in a familiar face as a potential candidate for their open offensive coordinator position.

Keenan McCardell completed his interview for the job Thursday, making him the second hopeful to interview for the role vacated by Byron Leftwich.

McCardell spent 16 seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL, including two seasons with the Bucs. He caught two touchdown passes in the Bucs’ 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, and made the Pro Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2003.

As a coach, McCardell spent time with Washington, the Jacksonville Jaguars (where he spent nine seasons as a player), and most recently as the wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as some college experience at the University of Maryland.

