Bucs complete interview with former Eagles OC Brian Johnson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wasting no time getting their interviews in for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

CBS insider Jonathan Jones reported Tuesday that the Bucs were interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson on Tuesday. He was the second Johnson the team interviewed on Tuesday, as the team also conducted an interview with Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson on Tuesday.

Brian Johnson’s resume is a confusing one. By just stats, he looks promising — the Eagles were ranked 7th in points per game, 9th in yards per game, 5th in third down conversion rate and 9th in red zone conversion rate. That’s all good, but their notorious downturn at the end of the year which saw them lose six of their last seven games and get blown out in the playoffs against the Bucs is cause for concern when it comes to his body of work.

Johnson isn’t a stranger to calling plays, unlike some candidates Tampa Bay is set to interview. He served as offensive coordinator at the University of Florida in 2020 and worked with Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask before moving to Philadelphia to become their quarterbacks coach in 2021-22, where he helped to develop QB Jalen Hurts. His season as offensive coordinator in 2023 is so far his only experience as a playcaller at the NFL level.

