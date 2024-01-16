Bucs complete Eagles collapse with dominant Wildcard Round victory
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers putting the Philadelphia Eagles out of their misery to set up a Divisional Round matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
The second round of the NFL playoffs is set.
The Eagles and Buccaneers each had their late-season struggles.
Philadelphia enters the playoffs with five losses in its last six games.
At long last, the Lions have won the NFC North.
The Bucs are coming into this game with great vibes. The Eagles, not so much.
The "Brotherly Shove" is as close to a guaranteed thing as there is in football.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park offers the Bills a home-field advantage that they’ll finally be able to use against their most important rival.
Finally, the Detroit Lions have won a postseason game.
It was a Wild Card weekend that saw shocking blowouts, a thrilling finish in Detroit and ripple effects that will shape the NFL offseason. In part one of our Wild Card Weekend recap pod, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown the four games from Saturday and Sunday.
Steve Belichick has spent 12 seasons with the Patriots, while Brian Belichick has worked for the team for seven.
Matthew Stafford is popular in Detroit but wasn't on Sunday night.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
Detroit has been a punch line in the NFL for so many years, which is why Sunday's playoff win was such a cathartic moment for fans.
Jordan Love and the Packers had their way with the Cowboys in a 48-32 win.
Mike McCarthy's future with the team was immediately in doubt after Dak Prescott & Co. were trounced 48-32 at home.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are moving on to the divisional round.
Only one living person has quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory: Erik Kramer. But he almost didn't live to tell about it.