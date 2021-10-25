Bucs complete deal with fan who gave up Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball

It’s not $500,000, but the Buccaneers fan who gave back the football that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass, has a deal.

The Bucs are giving Byron Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the team store and two season passes for the remainder of this season as well as next season, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The fact that the football from Brady’s 600th touchdown pass is the hottest topic in the NFL on Monday tells you how bad the actual football games were on Sunday. The average margin of victory was exactly 20 points in the 11 games Sunday.

Evans, who caught three touchdowns from Brady in the blow out of the Bears, unknowingly gave the milestone ball to Kennedy.

Sports memorabilia analysts have suggested that football could fetch as much as $500,000 at auction after Brady’s first career touchdown pass, to Terry Glenn in an October 2001 game against the Chargers, sold for $428,842 this summer.

Kennedy said he couldn’t say no to Brady after a team staffer approached him shortly after Evans’ handoff and asked for it back. Kennedy received a different game ball with the promise of more goodies later. He got his deal a day later, though there was no mention of a round of golf with Brady.

