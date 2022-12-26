Bucs complete another late comeback, beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

Luke Easterling
It was better late than never yet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who completed yet another fourth-quarter comeback Sunday night to beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.

Ryan Succop’s 40-yard field goal gave the Bucs the walk-off win in the extra period, as the Tampa Bay defense came up with big stops in key moments to help give the offense the opportunity to overcome their struggles late in the game.

Tampa Bay trailed 16-6 in the fourth quarter, but a Tom Brady touchdown pass to rookie running back Rachaad White trimmed the lead to just three points, and a 42-yard field goal from Succop tied things up with 2:27 left in regulation.

Brady finished the game with 281 yards and a touchdown through the air, overcoming a pair of costly interceptions in Arizona territory earlier in the game.

The Cardinals forced overtime against the Bucs despite starting third-stringer Trace McSorley at quarterback, with Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both out due to injury. The Penn State product finished his night with 217 yards and an interception through the air, adding 14 yards rushing.

Despite another lackluster performance from the offense for most of the game, this win keeps Tampa Bay in first place int he NFC South, with a chance to clinch back-to-back division titles and a third straight trip to the playoffs with a win next week against the Carolina Panthers.

2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 7-round projections for the Bucs

