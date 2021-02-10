Bucs coach's story about Tom Brady's get-rich scheme for Super Bowl 55 is fantastic

Bucs coach shares great story about Brady's get-rich scheme for SB55 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are doing OK for themselves financially. But the legendary quarterback is always looking for ways to get ahead.

Just ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, who joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday to share a terrific story about the master plan Brady (jokingly) devised prior to Super Bowl LV.

For quick context: Among the many prop bets for Sunday's Bucs-Kansas City Chiefs matchup was an over/under on Brady's total rushing output, which was set at 0.5 yards.

Take it away, Clyde:

"Brady was talking about it & he goes hey I got an idea.. There's a 1/2 yard over/under for me rushing. Here's what I'm saying we all put in $1 million & the 1st time they're in 2/3 technique I'm going to get 6"



😂😂😂 Clyde Christensen on @TomBrady #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/A1kabUAgDA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021

"I'll give you one funny story from our last quarterback meeting (before the game)," Christensen told McAfee. "We walk in and Brady goes, 'Hey, I got an idea. There's an ... over/under for me rushing for half a yard in the Super Bowl. Here's what I'm saying: We all put in $1 million and the first time they're in two three-techniques, I'm going to gain six and we're going to sit on that thing and protect it the rest of the way and we're going to fund our offseason.' "

Story continues

The GOAT truly leaves no stone unturned.

Christensen emphasized that this was all in jest, and that no bets were placed in the Bucs' locker room. (Brady finished the game with -2 rushing yards on four attempts, for what it's worth.) But the fact that Brady was even aware of this prop bet highlights his level of preparation for games.

Maybe we shouldn't be too surprised by the 43-year-old's focus on his rushing total, though. The former New England Patriots quarterback joked about reaching 1,000 yards rushing back in 2018 and even took some liberties on a few late-game kneel-downs to ensure he'd stay over the 1,000-yard mark.

Not that Brady needs any more records: The QB now has seven Super Bowl titles in 10 trips to the big game and is the only quarterback to win a championship in both the AFC and NFC.

He's also set to make another $25 million in Tampa next season, so that nest egg should be just fine.