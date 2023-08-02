How the Bucs’ coaching purge is helping Drake Maye’s Heisman surge

The Bucs’ offseason coaching purge has given North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye a boost as he enters the season with Heisman Trophy and first-round NFL draft buzz.

The connecting thread from Tampa to Chapel Hill is Clyde Christensen, one of nine assistants who were either fired or chose to retire after a first-round playoff loss to Dallas. Christensen, the Bucs’ Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks coach, picked retirement.

It lasted all of two months. In March, he joined his alma mater as a volunteer analyst.

“He has coached the best,” Maye said, “so just trying to pick up whatever I can from him.”

Christensen has plenty to offer. In Tampa, he worked with Tom Brady and helped Jameis Winston lead the league in passing. His Colts tenure included time as Peyton Manning’s offensive coordinator and Andrew Luck’s position coach.

Those experiences have become study guides for Maye. He has pored over some of Manning’s pregame notes to see how he got ready for a start and analyzed the footwork of Manning and Brady.

“I think sometimes I get a little antsy back in the pocket — I may get my feet different places,” Maye told the Tampa Bay Times at last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. “The main thing I saw from Tom and Peyton and those guys (was) how consistent they are with their footwork and their throwing motion. No matter if the defensive lineman was here or pushing them there, they got back to the same spot and everything looked the same.”

Maye had what North Carolina coach Mack Brown called the best freshman season he has ever seen last year. Maye became the second player (after Winston at Florida State) to be named the ACC’s top player, top offensive player, top rookie and top offensive rookie in the same season. He also became only the sixth player in the last dozen years to pass for at least 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for at least 650 yards and seven scores.

He enters his redshirt sophomore season as a preseason Heisman contender and was pegged to go to the Bucs with the No. 3 overall pick in one of ESPN’s ridiculously early 2024 mock drafts.

Maye has another tie to the Bucs, too. His team’s first-year run game coordinator is former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, who worked for Cleveland during Baker Mayfield’s first two seasons there.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.