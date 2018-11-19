Bucs coach Dirk Koetter knows who will start at quarterback

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter is back in decision-making mode.

He’s just not in announcement mode.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Koetter told reporters Monday he knew who he planned to start at quarterback this week against the 49ers, but hasn’t told the players involved so he didn’t want to say.

Jameis Winston came on in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick yesterday, after Fitzpatrick was benched for throwing three interceptions. Koetter referred to Winston as “fantastic.”

The reality is, switching back and forth may be his best play, and just hoping that he hits the hot streak with one or the other.

For the season, Fitzpatrick has 17 touchdowns, 12 interceptions (4.9 percent of his attempts), and a 100.4 rating in eight games. Winston has eight touchdowns, 11 interceptions (6.7 percent), and a rating of 80.3.