Bucs coach Bruce Arians doesn't expect Tom Brady to unretire, says no story to 'souring' relationship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is shutting down rumors that Tom Brady will come out of retirement and that the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired because of tension in their relationship.

"That would shock me," Arians said to the Tampa Bay Times in a story published Sunday. "And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we've done in the past, that's why I don't see it happening.

"I don't know if there's really a story there."

In addition, Arians called claims that he and Brady's relationship was on the fritz "far- fetched."

Former NFL played Rich Ohrnberger tweeted Friday that he heard the quarterback's retirement was due to the "souring" relationship between Brady and Arians.

"I mean, that's (expletive)," Arians said. "That's what pisses me off."

Brady made his retirement official Feb 1.

Tom Brady played under Bucs coach Bruce Arians for two seasons.

"It seems like there's one (story) every day now," Arians said. "Everybody is speculating he's going somewhere else. That don't bother me. This other (expletive), the relationship thing, that's so far-fetched."

