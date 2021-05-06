Bucs claim Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buccaneers continue to add to their roster. Specifically, they have added depth to their linebacker corps the past two days.

The Bucs claimed Joe Jones off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, and a day later, they have claimed Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from the Cowboys.

Dallas cut Hamilton on Wednesday after drafting linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round and linebacker Jabril Cox in the fourth round.

Hamilton joined the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Texas. He has never played a regular-season game.

Hamilton appeared in 51 games during a four-year stint at North Texas, tying for sixth in program history in career sacks (17.0) and tackles for loss (28.5).

Bucs claim Ladarius Hamilton off waivers from Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Titans sign Greg Mabin and Justin March, waive Kareem Orr

    The Titans announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday. After announcing running back Brian Hill‘s signing, the team added cornerback Greg Mabin and linebacker Justin March to the list of new additions. The Titans also waived cornerback Kareem Orr. Mabin spent time on the Titans’ practice squad last season before being claimed off of [more]

  • Chargers claim CB Kemon Hall off waivers

    The Los Angeles Chargers added another cornerback to the roster.

  • TD Wire post-draft power rankings: Falcons in NFC South basement?

    The NFL draft is one of the biggest events in all of sports because it gives every team a chance to start fresh and wipe away the pain of the previous year.

  • Raiders sign Marquel Harrell

    The Raiders signed free agent Marquel Harrell, the team announced Thursday. The offensive guard originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He signed with the Bills a year ago. Harrell spent the 2020 virtual offseason with the Bills but did not make the roster. He signed to their practice squad in [more]

  • Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo: “You don’t bite the hand that feeds you”

    Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.

  • Seahawks announce signing of tight end Nick Guggemos

    Guggemos hasnt taken the football field for UST since 2018 after injuries derailed his college career.

  • Red-hot Stanton powers Yankees past Astros again, 6-3

    If it seemed New York Yankees fans eased up on the Houston Astros just a bit Wednesday night, Giancarlo Stanton most certainly did not. Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the Yankees beat Houston 6-3 for their fifth straight victory. With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees (16-14) got three scoreless innings from their major league-best bullpen and won their 10th in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this year.

  • Seahawks claim Saivion Smith off of waivers

    Cornerback Saivion Smith‘s time with the Cowboys came to an end on Wednesday, but he didn’t have a long wait to find a new team. The Seahawks claimed Smith off of waivers on Thursday. Smith split his time in college between LSU and Alabama before going undrafted in 2019. Stints with the Jaguars and in [more]

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Allmendinger shooting for another oval win at Darlington

    Armed with a paint scheme commemorating his first and only NASCAR Cup Series victory and a pole position starting spot, AJ Allmendinger hopes to add another oval-track victory to his resume in Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — the Steakhouse Elite 200 — at Darlington Raceway (1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR […]

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Jared Goff: Not drafting a QB 'a nice vote of confidence' by Detroit Lions

    The Detroit Lions passed on QBs Justin Fields of Ohio State and Mac Jones of Alabama to take OT Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick/

  • Winners and losers from the Patriots’ 2021 draft

    After the NFL draft, who benefitted and who didn't?

  • Packers searching for new QB to add to roster

    The Packers need another quarterback or two, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns or departs.

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Fantasy Football RB Draft Rankings: With Kerryon Johnson out of town, is it D'Andre Swift time?

    Will D'Andre Swift get a big boost to his draft stock now that Kerryon Johnson is out of town? Check out where Swift lands in our analysts' running back rankings.