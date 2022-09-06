Bucs’ Chris Godwin uncertain if he will play at Dallas

TAMPA — Chris Godwin believes he will have the final say on whether he plays Sunday at Dallas but said being on the field with the Bucs for the second half of the season is more important.

Godwin tore his MCL and ACL in a 9-0 loss to the Saints on Dec. 19. He had surgery Jan. 3 and on Monday in practice shed the knee brace for the first time.

Appearing on the In the Moment podcast with David Greene, Godwin was asked if he would play Week 1.

“I don’t think any of us know that yet,” Godwin said. “...I would imagine I have the final say. It’s going to come down to feel. Because I understand what I’m capable of doing on the field when healthy. But I also understand what I’m capable of pushing through.”

He added: “I would love to be there for the entire season, but I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year.”

Godwin missed the final three games of the regular season but still led the Bucs in receiving with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. Understandably, he has worn a no-contact jersey while participating in practices.

When asked to put a percentage on his chances of playing Sunday, Godwin declined. “I’ve never been through this before so I don’t know what the feeling is going to be like when I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m ready.’”

The Bucs’ first injury report will be released Wednesday.

