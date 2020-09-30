Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is going to miss at least one game after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Godwin’s MRI revealed a mild pull that will keep him out on Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After that the Buccaneers play the Bears on Thursday night, and the quick turnaround may force Godwin to miss another game, but he’s likely to return soon after.

Godwin has a team-high 11 catches this season, and the Bucs’ offense will miss him.

Scott Miller, who has been much more involved in the offense this year than he was as a rookie last year, may be the receiver who most benefits from Godwin’s absence.

Bucs’ Chris Godwin to miss at least one game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk