Bucs' Chris Godwin explains unique challenge of meshing with Tom Brady

Chris Godwin should benefit from having the greatest quarterback of all time throw him passes.

But that doesn't mean the transition from Jameis Winston to Tom Brady will be seamless -- especially during this offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver confirmed Thursday he hasn't met Brady in person since the quarterback left the New England Patriots last month to join the Bucs in free agency.

"The only thing I've been able to do so far is our initial phone conversations," Godwin told The Associated Press' Fred Goodall. "I'm looking forward to whenever we can talk (after) this virus calms down."

The coronavirus pandemic has closed all NFL facilities, while social distancing measures have prevented players from linking up to work out.

Godwin thought about preparing mentally for life with Brady by talking to wideouts who played with the ex-Patriots QB -- then realized that exercise would be futile, too.

"At the end of the day, I'm a completely different person than anybody he's played with, and he's a completely different quarterback than any quarterback I've played with," Godwin said. "It's going to be really hard for somebody to tell me something that's going to directly relate to me."

We'd imagine there's some insight a former Brady wideout could give Godwin (and there are plenty of former Brady wideouts).

The 24-year-old makes a fair point, though: No current or recent Patriots receiver has Godwin's unique blend of speed, athleticism and route-running ability that helped him finish third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,333) last season.

And to state the obvious, Winston is no Brady: The gunslinging QB threw more interceptions last season (30) than Brady has in his previous four seasons combined.

Brady isn't the easiest QB to work with, either, as many Patriots wideouts have flamed out in his demanding offense. But Godwin -- who got off on the right foot by giving Brady his No. 12 uniform -- will do his best by continuing his phone chats with the 42-year-old.

"I think the biggest thing in terms of getting adjusted will be having conversations with Tom and trying to get a feel for what he likes from receivers and what he expects and make sure we're on the same page," Godwin said.

Bucs' Chris Godwin explains unique challenge of meshing with Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston