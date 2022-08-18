Bucs CB Zyon McCollum leaves practice with hamstring injury

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum tweaked a hamstring and is out of practice. pic.twitter.com/WevZs6mIvU — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 18, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost yet another player to a hamstring injury during practice.

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum left Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

McCollum, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Sam Houston State, has been impressive throughout training camp, and appears to be the leader for the No. 4 cornerback job.

Hopefully, it’s not a major injury that would impact McCollum’s availability for the regular season.

The Bucs are already without other key players due to hamstring injuries, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage.

