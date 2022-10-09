Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) won’t return vs. Falcons
Sean Murphy-Bunting is out for the remainder of the game (quad). pic.twitter.com/oJIwyIGDX1
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 9, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to finish Week 5 without at least one of their cornerbacks.
Sean Murphy-Bunting left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a quad injury, and his return has been ruled out.
Murphy-Bunting was on the field replacing Carlton Davis III, who left the game in the third quarter with a hip injury. Davis is still considered questionable to return.
With Davis and Murphy-Bunting both out, look for rookie fifth-round pick Zyon McCollum to get his first look on defense this season.
