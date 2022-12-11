Bucs CB Jamel Dean (toe) won’t return vs. 49ers

Bucs CB Jamel Dean is OUT for the remainder of today's game (toe). — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 11, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost yet another defensive back to injury.

Cornerback Jamel Dean left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a toe injury, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Bucs are already playing without both of their starting safeties, and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum already left Sunday’s game with a potential concussion.

Look for Dee Delaney and Sean Murphy-Bunting to join Carlton Davis III when the Bucs are in nickel packages for the rest of this game.

