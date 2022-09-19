Bucs CB Jamel Dean breaks down his 2 interceptions vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored another big road win against a conference opponent Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 to start their season with a 2-0 record.

For the second straight week, the Bucs rode a dominant performance from their defense to victory, this time racking up six sacks and five takeaways on the day.

Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean grabbed two of those picks, both of them helping Tampa Bay put away their NFC South rivals in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Dean spoke to the media about his performance, breaking down both of his huge picks off Saints quarterback Jameis Winston:

Dean is in the final year of his rookie contract, which is the best time for an NFL player to be playing their best football.

