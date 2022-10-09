Bucs CB Carlton Davis III (hip) questionable to return vs. Falcons

Carlton Davis III is Questionable for the remainder of today's game (hip). — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 9, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have to finish Week 5 without their top cornerback.

Carlton Davis III left the game in the third quarter with a hip injury, and is questionable to return.

If Davis is unable to return to the game, look for Sean Murphy-Bunting to replace him on the outside, opposite Jamel Dean.

