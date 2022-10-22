Bucs CB Carlton Davis III (hip) won’t play Sunday vs. Panthers

We've downgraded CB Carlton Davis III to OUT and activated T Josh Wells from injured reserve. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 22, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a late change to their injury report, and it’s not a good one.

Carlton Davis III, the Bucs’ top cornerback, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, due to a hip injury.

Davis missed practice on Thursday, but was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Friday before getting the “questionable” tag on the final injury report.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was already ruled out with a quad injury, which leaves Jamel Dean and rookie fifth-round pick Zyon McCollum as the team’s top two corners heading into Sunday’s game.

