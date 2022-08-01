Bucs CB Carlton Davis III has confidence necessary to reach lofty goals

If you’re going to play cornerback in the NFL, you’ve got to have a ridiculous level of self-confidence.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III certainly isn’t lacking in that department, and he’s got some top-shelf personal goals heading into the 2022 NFL season.

After showing marked progression in each of his first four years in Tampa Bay, Davis signed a three-year contract extension with the Bucs this offseason, paying him around $15 million per season.

After Monday’s training camp practice, Davis put everyone on notice regarding his high expectations for himself as he prepares to live up to his new pay grade:

"I want every NFL team to know that I'm an issue." 🗣️: @Carlton_Lowkey pic.twitter.com/m5Sgrc46dN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 1, 2022

The Bucs have Super Bowl hopes again this season, and the play of the secondary will have plenty to do with whether or not they make it that far. As the team’s top corner, Davis will need to set the tone for the unit’s best season yet.

