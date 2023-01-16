Bucs C Ryan Jensen expected to play Monday night vs. Cowboys

Luke Easterling
Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered some big news Monday morning, activating Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve.

After missing the entire regular season due to a knee injury suffered on the second day of training camp, Jensen is now expected to play in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, per multiple reports:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

