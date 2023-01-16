Bucs C Ryan Jensen expected to play Monday night vs. Cowboys

Reuters Videos

STORY: Manchester United set out an eye-catching shop front at the global elite get-together in Davos this week.The English soccer club insisted its lounge was to entertain clients and partners, and not to find buyers.In November, United said it was looking at options for new investment or to explore a possible sale.There has been no update since.But British media reports have suggested bids from the U.S., Middle East and Asia are expected in the next month.A club spokesperson said the luxury lounge was 'definitely not' aimed at attracting buyers.It stood out on the main high street in Davos.The Swiss ski resort is hosting the yearly World Economic Forum.Tech companies, banks and governments usually put on events at the gathering, which is partly why a top soccer club's shop front stood out.United's former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel will host an event for guests on Tuesday (January 17) with the club's chief executive, Richard Arnold.Co-chairman Avram Glazer is expected to arrive later this week.The club's potential sale comes after years of complaints by fans about the debt the club has incurred under the Glazer family's control.United - a team with 20 league titles - has also not won the Premier League in a decade after a long period of dominance.