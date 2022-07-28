Bucs C Ryan Jensen carted off at practice with leg injury

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice with an apparent injury, per multiple reports.

Jensen, who just signed a three-year contract extension this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Bucs, made the Pro Bowl last year after helping the Bucs to back-to-back playoff runs, including a Super Bowl win.

Stay tuned for more details.

