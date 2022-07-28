Bucs C Ryan Jensen carted off at practice with leg injury

Looks like a left leg for Jensen. We’ll hopefully know more here soon when we talk to coach Todd Bowles. Whole mood of the practice changed. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice with an apparent injury, per multiple reports.

Jensen, who just signed a three-year contract extension this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Bucs, made the Pro Bowl last year after helping the Bucs to back-to-back playoff runs, including a Super Bowl win.

Stay tuned for more details.

