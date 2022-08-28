Bucs C Robert Hainsey (ankle) won’t return vs. Colts

C Robert Hainsey (ankle) is out for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/7OTYNLK9pl — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 28, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish their preseason finale without their now-starting center.

Robert Hainsey suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hainsey is the replacement for Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who is expected to miss a huge chunk of the 2022 season with a knee injury he suffered on the second day of training camp.

There is an encouraging update from Bucs radio host T.J. Rives (via ESPN’s Jenna Laine), who reports that Hainsey has been telling teammates on the sideline that he’ll be okay:

Injury update: It's an injured left ankle for center Robert Hainsey. He's out for the remainder of the game. @BucSidelineGuy said on the radio broadcast that Hainsey told teammates, "I'm fine." We'll see if we can get an update postgame. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 28, 2022

Bucs fans will be hoping Hainsey’s absence for the rest of Saturday’s game will be nothing more than a precaution, and that he’ll be in the starting lineup for Week 1.

