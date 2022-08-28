Bucs C Robert Hainsey (ankle) won’t return vs. Colts

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish their preseason finale without their now-starting center.

Robert Hainsey suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hainsey is the replacement for Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who is expected to miss a huge chunk of the 2022 season with a knee injury he suffered on the second day of training camp.

There is an encouraging update from Bucs radio host T.J. Rives (via ESPN’s Jenna Laine), who reports that Hainsey has been telling teammates on the sideline that he’ll be okay:

Bucs fans will be hoping Hainsey’s absence for the rest of Saturday’s game will be nothing more than a precaution, and that he’ll be in the starting lineup for Week 1.

Top storylines heading into Bucs' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

