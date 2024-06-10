Bucs Bryce Hall feels right at home in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – “It was like family everybody was super close. Everybody is super friendly.”

After trading Carlton Davis to Detroit, the Buccaneers added some depth with five-year NFL veteran cornerback Bryce Hall. Hall who comes from the Jets, said he fell in love with the Tampa Bay Bucs right away.

“I feel like I can do a little bit more techniques and different styles, so excited how to see that works out,” said Hall.

He’s doing an excellent job learning a completely new defense than what he is used to. The New York Jets hardly blitz, relying on their defensive front for pressure. Hall was a main part of why the Jets were one of best defenses in the NFL last year and he’s ready to bring that heat to Tampa Bay.

“It’s interesting because it’s like the complete opposite from where I came in New York. We did a couple things here we do a lot more, not better or worse, just a little different,” said Hall.

He is reunited with his former Jets teammate Jordan Whitehead, who also signed with the Bucs this off-season.

The two defensive backs have been friends for over a decade.

“Believe it or not we actually played together or against each other in high school so like that goes back a long way. We’re both from Pennsylvania,” said Hall.

Hall will compete against Zyon McCullum for a starting corner job in training camp.

