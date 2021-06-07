Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht are being rewarded for a job well done.

After leading the Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LV, Arians and Licht have both received new contracts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although salaries for coaches and GMs are rarely made public, suffice to say they both have job security and big money coming to them for years to come. Arians reportedly received a pay raise for the years he has left on his current deal, while Licht got years added to his deal.

The 68-year-old Arians is heading into his third season as the Bucs’ head coach. Despite the late start he got on his NFL head coaching career, Arians now has a Coach of the Year award with the Colts, a Coach of the Year award with the Cardinals and a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers to his credit. He’s building himself a Hall of Fame résumé.

The 50-year-old Licht has been GM with the Bucs since 2014, and although it took until his seventh season for him to make the playoffs, the Bucs’ patience with him has paid off with an impressive roster that won the Super Bowl last year and has all the key contributors back this year.

Bucs give Bruce Arians, Jason Licht new contracts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk