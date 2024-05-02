Bucs to bring in new punter for tryout
Bucs will have former Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III at their rookie minicamp next week as a tryout player. Harvin was Pittsburgh's punter the last three years, and if signed, would compete with Jake Camarda, who reset team's punt average record (50.1 yards) last season.
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a veteran punter trying out for the team at next week’s rookie minicamp.
Pressley Harvin III will be in attendance as he tries to earn a roster spot, per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.
Harvin spent the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he brings some experience to the table. That said, the Bucs recently spent a fourth-round draft pick on current punter Jake Camarda, who just broke the franchise record for punt average last season.
It seems unlikely that Harvin would be anything other than training camp and preseason depth should he end up getting signed by the Bucs.
QB Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
WR Mike Evans
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chris Godwin
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LT Tristan Wirfs
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LG Sua Opeta
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
C Graham Barton
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
RG Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
RT Luke Goedeke
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
DL Vita Vea
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Calijah Kancey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
LB Lavonte David
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LB SirVocea Dennis
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Zyon McCollum
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
DB Tykee Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
K Chase McLaughlin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
LS Zach Triner
© (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
