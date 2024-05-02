Bucs to bring in new punter for tryout

Bucs will have former Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III at their rookie minicamp next week as a tryout player. Harvin was Pittsburgh's punter the last three years, and if signed, would compete with Jake Camarda, who reset team's punt average record (50.1 yards) last season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 1, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a veteran punter trying out for the team at next week’s rookie minicamp.

Pressley Harvin III will be in attendance as he tries to earn a roster spot, per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

Harvin spent the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he brings some experience to the table. That said, the Bucs recently spent a fourth-round draft pick on current punter Jake Camarda, who just broke the franchise record for punt average last season.

It seems unlikely that Harvin would be anything other than training camp and preseason depth should he end up getting signed by the Bucs.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LG Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

RG Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

RT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

LS Zach Triner

© (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire