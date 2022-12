Bucs breaking out pewter alternate uniforms for Sunday’s game vs. Bengals

It might not be pretty on the scoreboard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but at least theyโ€™ll look cool?

The Bucs are breaking out their all-pewter alternate uniforms for Sundayโ€™s game against the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals.

Itโ€™s the first time this season the Bucs will be donning the pewter pants and jersey to match their usual helmet, as they look to bounce back from last weekโ€™s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and remain in first place in the NFC South.

